Preview & Prediction: Boston College Football vs Virginia Tech

On Saturday afternoon, the Virginia Tech Hokies travel up to Chestnut Hill to face off against the Boston College Eagles in a match between some of the ACC’s mid-tier squads. Boston College reached bowl eligibility last week and is looking to continue their 5-game win streak into even more success, while VT is looking to recapture some magic after their 2-game win streak was snapped by Louisville last week.

Who: Boston College Eagles (6-3) vs Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday November 11th

Kickoff Time: 12pm ET

How to Watch: This game will be broadcasted live on the ACC Network

Our staff has spent this week compiling some great content to preview this match-up. Take a look:

Boston College Opponent Preview: Virginia Tech Hokies Football

Betting Odds & Prediction

Boston College Football vs Virginia Tech: Q&A with Gobbler Country

#ThePath Update - Boston College Football is One Week Closer to Making the 2023 ACC Championship Game

What to Watch For

More ground and pound! Virginia Tech struggles to defend the run, a perfect recipe for a Boston College win. Look for BC to pound the ball inside early and often. If they can’t manage to win that way, it could be tough sledding for the Eagles to try and penetrate a good Hokies pass defense.

Virginia Tech struggles to defend the run, a perfect recipe for a Boston College win. Look for BC to pound the ball inside early and often. If they can’t manage to win that way, it could be tough sledding for the Eagles to try and penetrate a good Hokies pass defense. Can Ezeiruaku and the DL get going? It’s been a very quiet season for the preseason All-ACC defensive lineman, who has only managed two sacks so far this season and hasn’t brought down a QB since September 30th against Virginia. But VT’s offensive line has struggled this season in run blocking and pass protection, which could allow for him to finally break out.

It’s been a very quiet season for the preseason All-ACC defensive lineman, who has only managed two sacks so far this season and hasn’t brought down a QB since September 30th against Virginia. But VT’s offensive line has struggled this season in run blocking and pass protection, which could allow for him to finally break out. Don’t get torched. The Hokies got contained to a measly 72 passing yards against Louisville last week and only 140 yards of total offense. But they were on cruise control before that, putting up big performances against Pitt, Wake Forest, and Syracuse. The BC defense will need to hunker down and prevent big plays from VT QB Kyron Drones. If they can do that, BC should be able to control time of possession on the other side of the ball and come out with a win.

Tailgate Treat of the Week

Yes, I am continuing to recommend hazy IPAs. And none of you can stop me. This week let’s go with the Whirlpool by Night Shift Brewing. I stopped by their pop-up beer garden on the Esplanade recently and had one of these and it was the best decision I made on a very cold walk by the water.

Prediction: Boston College 24 Virginia Tech 21

Let’s make it six in a row! Virginia Tech was looking like an awfully scary team heading into their contest last weekend, but they got absolutely handled by Louisville and did not look like the same team at all. With BC riding a hot streak and matching up well against the Hokies in the run game, I like the Eagles’ odds in this one to control the clock and pull out a slugfest win much like they did against Syracuse.