How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs The Citadel

On Friday night, the Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team will look to improve to a 2-0 record after winning their home opener over Fairfield in a dominant performance that ended 89-70. They’ll face The Citadel Bulldogs down in South Carolina, who are coming off of a loss against NC State in Raleigh, 72-59. It’s the home opener for The Citadel, but the Eagles will still be favored in this match-up by a healthy margin.

Who: The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) vs Boston College Eagles (1-0)

Where: McAlister Field House, Charleston, SC

When: Friday November 10th

Tip-Off Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption