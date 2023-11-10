How to Watch: #1 Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Maine

This weekend, the #1 Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team will travel up to northern Maine to face the Maine Black Bears for their second Hockey East series of the season. BC has gotten off to a red hot start to the season in 2023, losing only one close game against #2 Denver and now riding a 4-game winning streak against #11 Michigan State and UMass Lowell. Maine has had a great start to the season themselves, though. The Black Bears’ only loss has come to the defending national champion #10 Quinnipiac Bobcats in a series split down in Connecticut, while they’ve been taking care of business elsewhere in series sweeps against RPI and Merrimack. They’ve launched to #13 in the national rankings and now get the opportunity to defend home ice against the #1 team in the country. Alfond Arena is a notoriously difficult place to play, so this young Eagles team will have their work cut out for them against a good Maine team in front of a loud crowd of students.

Read our full preview of this series and all of our in-depth BC hockey coverage here.

Who: #13 Maine Black Bears (5-1-0) vs #1 Boston College Eagles (7-1-0)

Game 1

Where: Alfond Arena, Orono, ME

When: Friday November 10th

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed on NESN & ESPN+

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption

Game 2

Where: Alfond Arena, Orono, ME

When: Saturday November 11th

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption