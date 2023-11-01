The ACC Announces New Football Schedule Format Over Next Seven Years

On Tuesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced a new scheduling format for its football conference games over the next seven years, from 2024 through 2030. This comes off of the heels of the conference adding three new members this offseason, Stanford, Cal, and SMU. With those additions, and the extra travel associated with playing those teams, a new format needed to be concocted to replace the one that was already created for the 2023 season.

For Boston College fans, the biggest notes are this:

Syracuse and Pitt will still be yearly rivalry games. Miami will no longer be a yearly rivalry game.

BC will travel to new conference members SMU in 2024 & 2026, Stanford in 2025 & 2029, and Cal in 2027.

BC will host new conference members SMU in 2025 & 2029, Stanford in 2027, and Cal in 2025 & 2029.

BC will play against Syracuse and Pitt 7 times, Louisville 5 times, and everyone else between 2-4 times.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether this format can last seven years. With members of the Florida State board openly threatening to leave the conference and other ACC schools rumored to be following suit, it’s just a matter of time before there is another shake-up before the ACC Grant of Rights expires in 2036. When that takes place, however, is rather unpredictable.

