Boston College Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #1 Claudell Harris, Jr.

Name: Claudell Harris, Jr

Position: Guard

Year: Junior

Number: 1

Height: 6’ 3”

Hometown: Hahnville, LA (Previous School - Charleston Southern)

Last season: Last year, Harris had a great season for Charleston Southern, receiving 2nd Team All-Big South honors. He ranked second in the conference in points per game with 17.2, adding 3.9 boards and 2.3 assists. Harris scored in double figures in 28 of 30 games for the Buccaneers, which included two consecutive 30-point performances against High Point and Radford.

Season outlook: This season with the Eagles, Harris will look to add some depth on the offensive end. Out of 352 D1 teams, Boston College ranked 326th in three-pointers made and 294th in three-point percentage. Last year, Harris made 66 threes, 26 more than BC’s leader Mason Madsen. Having such a dynamic scorer and shooter on the court will take pressure off JZ and QP. Harris should be able to pick up the scoring that Makai provided last year. All of BC faithful should be excited to see how Harris fits into Coach Grant’s scheme this year.

Fun fact: Claudell Harris Sr. played basketball at Southeastern Louisiana University from 1991-93.