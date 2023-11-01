Boston College Women’s Basketball: Meet the 2023-24 Sophomores

This season, BC returns 4 sophomores, some of whom already saw significant playing time as rookies and some of whom with have to make big jumps this season. The 2023-34 sophomore class is made up of Ava McGee, Kayla Lezama, T’Yana Todd, and Teya Sidberry.

McGee played in 27 games as a freshmen, averaging 7.6 minutes. She scored 31 points and made 35 rebounds, a solid showing for only playing a handful of minutes a game. McGee also contributed 9 assists and 7 steals. Her playing time increased as the season went on, so fans should expect to see her pulling more minutes this season.

Lezama saw action in 19 games last season, averaging 7.9 minutes per game. She picked up 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and also contributed 11 helpers. She had her best game of the season against Morgan State in November with 7 points and 5 rebounds.

Todd is the sophomore who fans should expect to see the most of this season. The 6’0 guard started 13 of the games she played in as just a freshman, and averaged 10 points a game. She recorded 56 rebounds, 21 assists, 4 blocks, 14 steals, and 219 points last year. She also has a strong 3 pointer, and hit 23 shots from behind the arc. It would be surprising if Todd doesn’t become a full time starter this season, as her contributions are too great to keep her on the bench.

Sidberry is a transfer, coming to BC from Utah. A 6’1 forward, she appeared in 18 games as a freshman, averaging 10.8 minutes, 4.6 points, and 3.4 rebounds per game. She was her high school’s all time leading scorer, so she does seem to be the type of player who will contribute bigger numbers as she develops and gets more playing time.