Boston College Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #31 Elijah Strong

Name: Elijah Strong

Position: Forward

Year: Freshman

Number: 31

Height: 6’8”

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina (Myers Park HS)

Recruiting overview: He attended Myers Park High School and was rated as a three-star prospect by 247sports. They ranked him as the 12th overall player in North Carolina and the 67th power forward in the nation. He received offers from numerous mid-major teams, including High Point, USF, St. Bonaventure, and Radford. He committed to Wofford in September 2022, but decommitted a few months later and reopened his recruiting. BC made an offer to him in March of this year, and he committed in April. As a senior, Strong averaged 15.4 points and 5.4 rebound per game, and helped his team finish as the 21st ranked team in the country by MaxPreps. He was also named the Most Outstanding Player in 2023 NCHSAA 4A Championship.

Season outlook: While his role on the team has yet to be truly established, Strong figures to be in line for some immediate playing time. Given his success in high school, and BC’s need for playmakers, Strong, and fellow freshman, Jayden Hastings, should compete for backing up the power forward position and will be a good depth piece for the team. As a high school senior, he shot over 63% from the floor, and if he can replicate that same shooting ability for the Eagles, he might force the coaching staff’s hand.

Fun fact: In BC’s final game of the 2023 European Tour, he scored nine points and grabbed five boards in the 106-70 victory over the Catalonia Elite.