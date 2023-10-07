Gamethread: Boston College Football vs Army

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles travel over to New York to face the Army Black Knights, their first match-up since 2013.

Who: Boston College Eagles (2-3) vs Army Black Knights (2-2)

Where: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

When: Saturday, October 7th

Kickoff Time: 12pm ET

How to Watch: This game will be broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network. You can also listen along on WEEI 93.7 FM.

BC is coming off of a comeback win against Virginia and is looking to create a two-game winning streak to improve to 3-3 on the season. The Eagles haven’t played very well so far this year, but they did manage to pull things together on both sides of the ball against UVA to overcome a 21-7 halftime deficit. While Army is indeed favored in this next game, they are a beatable team and a repeat performance of what we saw from BC in the second half of last week could be enough to win.

Army, meanwhile, is 2-2 on the year. They just lost to a different ACC team, Syracuse, who was able to gash their defense with a big 6.4 average yards per play. Army operates at a much slower pace and was unable to keep up with the Orange, falling 29-16.

Our staff has spent this week compiling some great content to preview this match-up. Take a look:

