How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Quinnipiac

On Saturday night, the Boston College men’s hockey team opens their long awaited 2023-24 campaign! They will start it out with a bang, traveling down to Connecticut to face the reigning national champion Quinnipiac Bobcats on their banner-raising night.

Defending national champions don’t have a very strong record on banner nights in recent years, as the last five have gone just 1-2-2 in their home opener. This hopefully bears good tidings for the Eagles, who lost their own home opener to Quinnipiac last season, 4-0.

Interested in how the team is doing this season? Read more about Boston College men’s hockey here.

Who: Boston College Eagles (0-0) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (0-0)

Where: M&T Bank Arena, Hamden, CT

When: Saturday October 7th

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed on NESN in New England, and on ESPN+ elsewhere

How to Listen: WEEI 850AM

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption