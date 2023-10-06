Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #1 Jacob Fowler

Name: Jacob Fowler

Position: Goalie

Year: Freshman

Number: 1

Height: 6’2

Hometown: Melbourne, FL

Drafted: 69th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2023

Prior to BC: Fowler played for the Youngstown Phantoms last season, backstopping the team to their first ever USHL Clark Cup championship. Throughout the season, he led all USHL goaltenders in the regular season with a 2.28 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Fowler went 8-1 during the Clark Cup playoffs and was undefeated during the finals, leading all goaltenders in every major category and earning Most Outstanding Player honors. He was named the USHL Goaltender of the Year and won USA Hockey’s Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year award as well.

Season Outlook: With three freshman goalies on the roster, it’ll be interesting to see how Coach Brown divides up play considering he’s mentioned that he hopes to see all three suit up throughout the season. That being said, given Fowler’s impressive 2022-23 season and potential, I could see him getting more games in before eventually settling into the starting position — though it will all depend on how quickly he adjusts to NCAA play.

Fun Fact: Both of Fowler’s parents are lawyers and education is important to their family which is one of the reasons he picked BC!