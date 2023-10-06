Preview & Prediction: Boston College Football vs Army

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles travel over to New York to face the Army Black Knights, their first match-up since 2013.

Who: Boston College Eagles (2-3) vs Army Black Knights (2-2)

Where: Michie Stadium, West Point, NY

When: Saturday, October 7th

Kickoff Time: 12pm ET

How to Watch: This game will be broadcasted on the CBS Sports Network. You can also listen along on WEEI 93.7 FM.

BC is coming off of a comeback win against Virginia and is looking to create a two-game winning streak to improve to 3-3 on the season. The Eagles haven’t played very well so far this year, but they did manage to pull things together on both sides of the ball against UVA to overcome a 21-7 halftime deficit. While Army is indeed favored in this next game, they are a beatable team and a repeat performance of what we saw from BC in the second half of last week could be enough to win.

Army, meanwhile, is 2-2 on the year. They just lost to a different ACC team, Syracuse, who was able to gash their defense with a big 6.4 average yards per play. Army operates at a much slower pace and was unable to keep up with the Orange, falling 29-16.

Our staff has spent this week compiling some great content to preview this match-up. Take a look:

Go BC! Beat Army: Taking a Look at the Black Knights Offense and Defense

Betting Odds & Prediction

What to Watch For

Scoring efficiency . Army, despite the new-look offense, still mostly plays a ground-and-pound style. They soak up time of possession and don’t allow their opponents many opportunities to score. Boston College needs to convert on their limited possessions with at least a field goal each time they get down the field, otherwise they may not have the time left for a second half comeback that has become the norm this season.

. Army, despite the new-look offense, still mostly plays a ground-and-pound style. They soak up time of possession and don’t allow their opponents many opportunities to score. Boston College needs to convert on their limited possessions with at least a field goal each time they get down the field, otherwise they may not have the time left for a second half comeback that has become the norm this season. Penalties! Boston College finally cleaned up the flags last week against Virginia and flipped the script on the Cavaliers, who were flagged much more than the Eagles. But they likely won’t have the same luck against Army, who is one of the least penalized teams in the country. So BC needs to keep up the discipline and not fall into old habits. Especially when every possession is so important.

Tailgate Treat of the Week

Saturday’s game will be Boston College’s first of October, and upstate New York is a great sight this time of year with the changing leaves, so we have to dive head first into the fall flavors. I just had myself a Smuttynose Pumpkin Ale last weekend and I enjoyed it a lot. I’m also always a fan of the Sam Adams Jack-O Pumpkin Ale. Both are great fall beers to enjoy with football and cooler weather.

Prediction: Army 26 Boston College 24

BC screws around too much in the first halves of their games and they have yet to play a good full 60 minutes of football this season. Until they show otherwise, I assume that will continue to be the case. Army is the exact kind of opponent you don’t want to face with that kind of performance. I’ll take the Black Knights with a methodical 2 TDs and 4 FGs, while the Eagles’ attempted comeback falls short.