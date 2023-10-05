Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #2 Eamon Powell

Name: Eamon Powell

Position: Defenseman

Year: Senior

Number: 2

Height: 6’2

Hometown: Marcellus, NY

Drafted: #116in 2020 by the Tampa Bay Lightning

Last Season: In a down season for the Eagles, Eamon Powell’s junior campaign was pretty fantastic. Powell took a massive step forward after a bumpy sophomore season and was clearly the Eagles best defenseman for the entire year. He put up career bests with 5 goals and 17 assists and he impressed as the point man on the team’s first power play unit.

Season Outlook: Powell is going to be a massive part of the BC blue line in his senior season, and will hopefully be able to take another step forward. He’ll likely be getting first pairing minutes again and should start the season on the first power play unit again. Powell will also serve as the captain in his senior year after being elected by his teammates over the summer.

Fun Fact: Eamon had the primary assist on his brother Seamus’s first career collegiate goal last season.