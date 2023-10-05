Boston College Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #45 Mason Madsen

Name: Mason Madsen

Position: Guard

Year: Senior

Number: 45

Height: 6’4”

Hometown: Rochester, MN

Last Season: Madsen transferred into BC from Cincinnati last season, hoping to infuse the Eagles with some much-needed floor spacing and three-point efficiency. He carved himself a significant role in the rotation, starting 12 of 33 games and averaging over 20 minutes a night. Unfortunately, his production was very inconsistent as he got 5.8 points per contest while only shooting 34.9% from the floor. He shot 30.3% from beyond the arc despite leading the team in 3-point attempts with 132. Despite his struggles, he definitely had his moments — see his clutch go-ahead pull-up jumper against Notre Dame, or his dagger triple against Detroit Mercy — so the talent is there. He just needs to find some consistency for a team that desperately needs his shooting ability.

Season Outlook: Boston College will have a very crowded backcourt this season. Jaeden Zackery returns, and will likely run the offense. Transfer Claudell Harris Jr. averaged 17 points a game last year at Charleston Southern, and early reports say he could be one of BC’s leading offensive options behind Post. Beyond those two, BC also returns Chas Kelley, along with Donald Hand Jr. now healthy from his ACL injury. 3/4 star freshman Fred Payne is also in the mix. Madsen will certainly get minutes early in the season as one of the older guys in the room, and if he can establish his 3-point shot expect him to play a big role this year at the 2 or even the 3. He will need to space the floor.

Fun Fact: Mason has a twin, Gabe, who plays for Utah.