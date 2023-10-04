Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #3 Nolan Joyce

Name: Nolan Joyce

Position: Defenseman

Year: Freshman

Number: 3

Height: 6’1

Hometown: Dedham, MA

Prior to BC: Joyce played high school hockey at St. Sebastian’s before spending last year with the Chicago Steel in the USHL. Joyce recorded 10 goals and 22 penalty minutes in 57 games, and had a -4 on the season.

Season Outlook: Joyce likely won’t see much playing time as a freshman barring injuries. Senior captain Eamon Powell will lead BC’s defense alongside junior Aidan Hreschuk and grad transfer Jacob Bengtsson, sophomores Lukas Gustafsson and Charlie Leddy both had strong rookie seasons and improved over the year, and freshmen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian come to BC from the elite USNTDP and were both drafted by NHL teams this summer. That already gives BC 7 potential defensemen that could dress, which means Joyce is unlikely to see significant playing time until he’s an upperclassman.

Fun Fact: Joyce comes from a BC hockey family - his father captained the team in 1993-94, and his brother is a junior on the team this season.