Boston College Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #2 Armani Mighty

Name: Armani Mighty

Position: Center

Year: Sophomore

Number: 2

Height: 6’10”

Hometown: Toronto, Canada (United Scholastic Academy)

Last season: Last year, as a freshman for the Eagles, Mighty was limited to a reserve role, appearing in 16 games off the bench. He played a season-high ten minutes against NC State on February 11, and totaled a season-best five points on November 20 against Tarleton State. It was mostly a developmental year for the Canadian, as he learned from fellow big man Quinten Post.

Season outlook: This season, Mighty will presumably continue his reserve role, although he should earn more minutes as a more experienced sophomore. The Eagles’ frontcourt depth is fairly thin, and with Post back in the fold, Mighty would probably be his primary backup. He’s the second tallest player on the team, and with his size, he figures to be an imposing presence on BC’s second team. But given his lack of playing time as a sophomore, fans and coaches alike may get the chance to learn a lot more about him this season.

Fun fact: He’s only been playing organized basketball since 2017.