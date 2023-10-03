Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #4 Charlie Leddy

Name: Charlie Leddy

Position: Defenseman

Year: Sophomore

Number: 4

Height: 6’2

Hometown: Fairfield, CT

Drafted: #126 in 2022 by the New Jersey Devils

Last Season: Leddy showed consistent improvement throughout his freshman season, cutting down on errors and becoming an important part of BC’s defense. He can be counted on to block shots, and as the season wound down and he got more comfortable he also began to contribute a bit on offense.

Season Outlook: The Eagles have a young group of defensemen this season, so the sophomores will be counted on to provide leadership alongside captain Eamon Powell, junior Aidan Hreschuk, and grad transfer Jacob Bengtsson. Leddy will likely get significant playing time, especially as freshmen Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian get settled. I would also expect to see Leddy out on penalty kills.

Fun Fact: Leddy is an alumnus of two programs that have developed a lot of future Eagles - the USNTDP and Avon Old Farms.