Gamethread: Boston College Football vs UConn

On Saturday afternoon, the red hot Boston College Eagles host the UConn Huskies in Chestnut Hill. BC is on a 3-game winning streak and is favored to make it 4, while UConn has regressed back down into obscurity after their surprise 6-6 finish last season.

Who: Boston College Eagles (4-3) vs Connecticut Huskies (1-6)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, October 28th

Kickoff Time: 12pm ET

How to Watch: This game will be broadcasted on the ACC Network.

The Eagles are looking for revenge in this one. Last season, UConn defeated BC for the first time ever in an ugly 13-3 game that saw starting BC QB Phil Jurkovec go down with injury and replaced by Emmett Morehead. But the Boston College team that stunk up East Hartford a year ago is no more. The 2023 version of the Eagles have a much improved offensive line and a new star QB that has led BC to a hot streak after a shaky 1-3 start. Although this winning streak has been against mediocre competition (Virginia, Army, Georgia Tech), UConn is even worse.

