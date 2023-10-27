Boston College Men’s Hockey Completes Sweep of #8 Michigan State

Boston College men’s hockey picked up another win over Michigan State tonight, defeating the Spartans 5-1.

The goalies kept this one scoreless for much of the first period, with Fowler in particular making some amazing saves. The Eags finally broke through at 13:28 in the first as Mike Posma poked the puck past MSU’s goalie with a crowd in front of the net. The Spartans had some good chances as the period wound down, especially after a sloppy power play from BC, but the first ended with Charlie Leddy making a huge block to keep the score 1-0 Eags.

The teams traded penalties to start the second period, and Cutter Gauthier was able to score on BC’s power play, taking a feed from Gabe Perrault to score on an absolute rocket of a shot. This goal happened after Greg Brown and the coaching staff flipped Perrault and Andre Gasseau in the lineup, but he switched things back in the third.

The Eags went on the power play early in the third, and Jack Malone scored a perfectly placed goal to put BC up 3-0. Midway through the period Malone struck again, taking a perfect pass from Gasseau to put the Eags up 4-0.

The Spartans got on the board about a minute later, scoring while Fowler was down to cut the Eags’ lead to 4-1.

With about 9 minutes to go in the game Gasseau took a not so wise penalty in the offensive zone, but then almost made in 5-1 on his way out of the box. Unfortunately the goal was called offsides.

Michigan State pulled the goalie with about 3 minutes to play, and with just under a minute to go Gauthier scored on the empty net to make it actually 5-1 as a final score.