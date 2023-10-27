Preview & Prediction: Boston College Football vs UConn

On Saturday afternoon, the red hot Boston College Eagles host the UConn Huskies in Chestnut Hill. BC is on a 3-game winning streak and is favored to make it 4, while UConn has regressed back down into obscurity after their surprise 6-6 finish last season.

Who: Boston College Eagles (4-3) vs Connecticut Huskies (1-6)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, October 28th

Kickoff Time: 12pm ET

How to Watch: This game will be broadcasted on the ACC Network.

The Eagles are looking for revenge in this one. Last season, UConn defeated BC for the first time ever in an ugly 13-3 game that saw starting BC QB Phil Jurkovec go down with injury and replaced by Emmett Morehead. But the Boston College team that stunk up East Hartford a year ago is no more. The 2023 version of the Eagles have a much improved offensive line and a new star QB that has led BC to a hot streak after a shaky 1-3 start. Although this winning streak has been against mediocre competition (Virginia, Army, Georgia Tech), UConn is even worse.

Our staff has spent this week compiling some great content to preview this match-up. Take a look:

UConn Football Offense and Defense Preview

Betting Odds & Prediction

Boston College Football vs UConn: Q&A with the UConn Blog

What to Watch For

Castellanos can take over a close game . We’ve seen it in the last three match-ups. When things get hairy in the second half, BC QB Thomas Castellanos has the ability to take over the game with his rushing ability, pick up first downs, and bleed the clock if the Eagles are leading. UConn has lost most of its close games this season, and TC is well-equipped to continue that trend.

. We’ve seen it in the last three match-ups. When things get hairy in the second half, BC QB Thomas Castellanos has the ability to take over the game with his rushing ability, pick up first downs, and bleed the clock if the Eagles are leading. UConn has lost most of its close games this season, and TC is well-equipped to continue that trend. Contain Ta’Quan Roberson . The UConn QB wasn’t expected to be the Huskies’ starter this year, but he took over in Week 2 and has been getting better as the season progresses. His best performance was last week against USF and he is a threat to make big plays, something that the BC defense has struggled with this year.

. The UConn QB wasn’t expected to be the Huskies’ starter this year, but he took over in Week 2 and has been getting better as the season progresses. His best performance was last week against USF and he is a threat to make big plays, something that the BC defense has struggled with this year. BC will probably trot out a heavy rushing attack. USF racked up 250+ rushing yards last week and the Huskies struggle to win battles in the trenches. With Castellanos and Robichaux coming out of the backfield, and Garwo as a change of pace to boot, this is a tasty mismatch for the Eagles.

Tailgate Treat of the Week

I had to go with something from Connecticut, and I had to go with something spooky for Halloween, so my options are limited. But I think I found it. The Ghost Pigeon Porter by New England Brewing Co is the perfect choice for a Halloweekend against UConn.

Prediction: Boston College 38 UConn 17

This should be a cakewalk for BC. They match-up extremely well on offense. They will just have to be careful on defense as to not let this turn into a shootout, because UConn’s secondary is much stronger than their DL, so playing from behind late in the game could get problematic. Roll Eags.