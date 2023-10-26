Boston College Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #3 Jaeden Zackery

Name: Jaeden Zackery

Position: Guard

Year: Junior

Number: 3

Height: 6’2”

Hometown: Salem, WI

Last Season: Zackery had an up-and-down 2022-23 campaign, but it ended much better than how it started. Boston College was missing Quinten Post for the first half of the season and Makai Ashton-Langford for a stretch, and as a result they asked Zackery to take on a big offensive load. His performance was disappointing at the time, as he was getting the highest usage on the team but was shooting just 37% from the floor and in the mid-20%s from three. BC was dropping games to schools like Maine and UNH and was really struggling to find an offensive identity while JZ tried his best to facilitate. But once Post and Makai got back in full swing, things started to turn around. Zackery started making more shots, brought his efficiency way back up, and even saw his assist numbers increase as the team got better at moving the ball around. As the 3rd option on offense, Zackery made a big impact and was an important scorer and facilitator.

Season Outlook: With Makai Ashton-Langford now out of the picture, Zackery is likely going to be the team’s primary ballhandler. As previously mentioned, it’s a role that he has struggled with at times. But with Quinten Post coming back and with a year of development from last season’s freshmen, Zackery should have the support he needs to be successful. He is clearly one of this team’s biggest leaders and is primed for a major step up now that Makai is gone, so look towards JZ as an important veteran presence and leader on offense especially.

Fun Fact: Zackery told the Kenosha News that he’s putting on some extra muscle ahead of the upcoming season.