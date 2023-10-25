Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Michigan State: Weekend Preview

After handily defeating RPI on Friday night and narrowly falling to #2 Denver on Saturday night, the Eagles welcome the eighth-ranked Michigan State Spartans to Conte Forum for a two game series.

WHO:

#3 Boston College Eagles (3-1-0) vs #8 Michigan State Spartans (5-1-0)

WHERE:

Kelley Rink at Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN:

Thursday, October 26 & Friday, October 27. Puck drops at 7PM both nights.

HOW TO WATCH:

Both games will be streaming on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

Michigan State is currently 5-1-0 to start the season, entering the matchup with the Eagles on a three game win streak. Their only loss so far is a 6-5 loss to Air Force at the beginning of October. The Eagles and Spartans are facing off for the first time in eight years – their last meeting was a 6-4 win for the Eagles in 2015.

The Spartans are currently led on offense by grad student Nicolas Muller and junior transfer Red Savage, who both have 9 points in 6 games. Other highly touted off-season transfers Isaac Howard and Reed Lebster have 6 points and 5 points in 6 games respectively. On defense, freshman Artyom Levshunov is projected to be a top-10 pick in next year’s NHL Draft, and has 6 points in 6 games.

In net, freshman Trey Augustine seems to have earned the starting role coming off a record-setting season at the US National Team Development Program. Currently, Augustine has a .912 save percentage with a 3.00 GAA in five games.

The Eagles will be looking to get back on the winning track after heartbreakingly losing to Denver last Saturday night. The freshman line has finally broken through, and the third line has been consistently getting on the board as well. Jacob Fowler has been incredibly strong in net and has come up big when the Eagles need him to.

The Spartans are another formidable, top-10 opponent that will be a really great test for the team. Roll Eags!