Boston College Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #4 Abe Atiyeh

Name: Abe Atiyeh

Position: Guard

Year: Senior

Number: 4

Height: 6’0”

Hometown: Bethlehem, PA

Overview: Atiyeh hasn’t had much of a chance to make an impact on the court, but he is viewed as a leader in the Eagles’ locker room. Players like Atiyeh are extremely important as anyone begins to build a basketball program. Atiyeh showed up on the Heights with Earl Grant and has seen the transformation the team has made in those 3 years. Atiyeh will continue to help lead this team into the 2023-2024 season. Atiyeh was a First Team All-Pennsylvania Class 2A selection after averaging 24.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game as a senior. He he may get an opportunity here or there to show what he can do this season.

Fun Fact: Atiyeh’s Father wrestled and played football at LSU. Atiyeh is also a former roommate of Boston College baseball player Brad Lombardi.