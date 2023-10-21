FINAL: Boston College Runs By Georgia Tech 38-23

Thomas Castellanos delivers again and the Boston College defense comes up with three key turnovers to make it three wins in a row for the Eagles. Aside from a forgettable third quarter, Boston College really just took this game to Georgia Tech comfortably.

The BC offensive line did an unbelievable job on the day, giving Castellanos plenty of time, opening lanes for Kye Robichaux and Tommy, and just bullying the Georgia Tech front.

The Eagles run game was on point today. Robichaux took the lead on rushing for the day late in the game, finishing with 165 yards and two touchdowns. Castellanos followed that up with 128 and two more of his own, none bigger than this fourth quarter burst.

Castellanos shifted into MAXIMUM OVERDRIVE pic.twitter.com/VmRpAddySU — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 21, 2023

Jeff Hafley’s team exerted their will on the Yellow Jackets who rank among the worst in the conference in rushing yards allowed.

One huge takeaway from Castellanos is how much patience he showed. He trusted his teammates in front of him and simply made the play. He wasn’t always accurate with the deep ball, but his decision making was spot on. He found his receivers for chunk plays. Lewis Bond of course led the day with five catches for 72 yards, but Dino Tomlin came down with a couple of clutch catches as well.

The BC defense came out of the gates strong. They held a potent GT offense in check for the first two drives allowing the Eagles to take an early 3-0 lead on a short field. Broken on the next Yellow Jackets drive, the defense was immediately put in a test after a BC three and out. That’s when Amari Jackson made the first game changing play of the day, a miraculous pick six.

This absolutely disgusting Pick 6 by Amari Jackson actually might be the most impressive play I’ve seen this year pic.twitter.com/6o1pO7N4Xw — BC Interruption (@bcinterruption) October 21, 2023

Incredible. That would be one of three interceptions for the Eagles secondary. The other two came by way of the always reliable Elijah Jones. Jones was great all day, with multiple pass break ups to go with those clutch turnovers both in the fourth quarter.

After a field goal to knot things up at 10, the Eagles took a 17-10 lead at half thanks to the first Thomas Castellanos short run. The beginning of the third quarter went about as bad as it could for Hafley’s team. After a big run by Robichaux to start, Castellanos chucked it deep down the field for Joe Griffin Jr. The Georgia Tech defender made a great play on it and came down with the interception.

The problem for the BC defense was the ease at which Haynes King and the Georgia Tech running backs were able to find lanes to run in. Even though the Eagles didn’t bring King down for a sack, they did bring good pressure especially early on and late to close things out. King wised up and started taking those open lanes to the tune of 150 yards rushing, including a huge 71 yard scamper to the house to once again tie things up at 17.

On the Eagles next possession it was a similar scenario. A big Castellanos run this time amounted to nothing. The offense quickly fizzled out and gave it right back to King and the Georgia Tech offense. He marched down the field and threw a 19 yard pass to give Tech the lead.

But that missed PAT would be their last sniff at points. Castellanos would respond with his arm. Finishing with 255 on 17/29, Castellanos found multiple receivers to set up Robichaux’s touchdown run on the goal line. The BC defense got one stop, Castellanos made the huge touchdown run on fourth and short, and then Elijah Jones took the game over. Before you knew it, BC was up two scores and it was over.

Boston College returns home to face UConn next week.