How to Watch: Boston College Football vs Georgia Tech

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College football team will travel down to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Both teams sit at 3-3 and are coming off of their bye weeks, so we should get an interesting showdown between two well-rested teams fighting for a spot in a bowl game.

Who: Boston College Eagles (3-3) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3)

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

When: Saturday, October 21st

Kickoff Time: 12pm ET

How to Watch: This game will be broadcasted on the ACC Network.

BC has rallied to get back to a .500 record after starting the season 1-3. A comeback win against Virginia and a close slugfest against Army two weeks in a row have shown that this team hasn’t given up and that they are capable of putting up winning performances. But with a very inconsistent BC defense going against a high-powered Georgia Tech offense, it’s going to take some big plays from Thomas Castellanos & company to bring home the W.

Watch Parties

If you’re in New York, check out the official BC bar for your viewing pleasures!

Feel free to reach for any other BC viewing parties and we can be sure to include here.