Boston College Men’s Hockey Stays Undefeated with Dominant Win Over RPI

The Boston College men’s hockey team remains undefeated after beating RPI handily by a score of 6-1.

Cutter Gauthier gave BC the early lead, scoring just 28 seconds into the game. RPI dominated a bit after the BC goal, but Fowler kept the Eagles in the lead.

Gauthier scored again at 12:39 on a delayed penalty to put the Eagles up 2-0 just before heading onto a power play. The Eagles had a few more power play chances as the period went on, but Gauthier’s goals held as the only ones scored and the Eags went into intermission leading 2-0.

Fowler made a good save early in the second period, only for RPI to immediately sneak one past him to cut BC’s lead to 2-1.

BC had a couple decent chances as the period went on, and with just over 12 minutes to go in the second Gabe Perrault scored his first goal as an Eagle to put BC up 3-1. Seconds later, Colby Ambrosio fed a beautiful pass to Oskar Jellvik to give BC the 4-1 lead.

With 13:06 to go in the game Connor Joyce scored off an assist from Gentry Shamburger to bump BC’s lead up to 5-1. Just a few minutes later, Will Smith scored his first as an Eagle as the puck trickled past the RPI goalie to make it 6-1. That score held, and the Eagles will head into tomorrow’s game against Denver off the high of a 6-1 victory.