Preview & Prediction: Boston College Football vs Georgia Tech

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College football team will travel down to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Both teams sit at 3-3 and are coming off of their bye weeks, so we should get an interesting showdown between two well-rested teams fighting for a spot in a bowl game.

Who: Boston College Eagles (3-3) vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3)

Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

When: Saturday, October 21st

Kickoff Time: 12pm ET

How to Watch: This game will be broadcasted on the ACC Network.

BC has rallied to get back to a .500 record after starting the season 1-3. A comeback win against Virginia and a close slugfest against Army two weeks in a row have shown that this team hasn’t given up and that they are capable of putting up winning performances. But with a very inconsistent BC defense going against a high-powered Georgia Tech offense, it’s going to take some big plays from Thomas Castellanos & company to bring home the W.

Our staff has spent this week compiling some great content to preview this match-up. Take a look:

Will BC’s defense show up for all 4 quarters? Their track record is iffy so far. They almost blew the game against Army two weeks ago in the second half, and probably would have if it weren’t for an illegal forward pass by the Black Knights. BC’s defense also let Virginia get out to a big lead before they finally made some very important stops in the second half. This defense has shown that they are capable of playing well, but they have yet to do it for a full 60 minutes.

Can Castellanos get going early? In a lot of ways, this match-up will be similar to BC's match-up with Virginia earlier in the season. But the biggest difference is that GT's offense is a bit more capable of scoring than the Cavaliers. The slow start that Thomas Castellanos had against UVA's bad defense could be disastrous if he repeats it against the Yellow Jackets. Luckily, GT struggles to defend mobile QBs and their defense somehow ranks even lower than Virginia's overall, so he should have an easier time getting into a groove.

Who has the last possession? This game has shootout written all over it. Neither defense is very good and both offenses have good quarterbacks with skillsets that are a good match for the opposing team's weaknesses. This thing could very well come down to who has the ball at the end of the 4th quarter.

Tailgate Treat of the Week

Mid-October means more fall flavors. I went with pumpkin beer last game, so this time I’m going to go with cider. And nobody does it better than Downeast. Not only is their original blend some of the best, but they’ve got some great options between their Blackberry, Blueberry, and Strawberry ciders and more. And if you’re really a sucker for hard cider, I’d recommend going to the Downeast Cider House in Eastie where you can get some exclusive flavors that they don’t sell in stores.

Prediction: Boston College 34 Georgia Tech 31 (OT)

This Georgia Tech defense is bad bad. They let Bowling Green drop 38 on them and they’d be 2-4 if it weren’t for some last-second foolishness from Miami’s coaching staff. While I do expect the Yellow Jackets offense to put up some big numbers themselves, I think Castellanos and his crew can keep up. And when it matters most, we’ve seen the BC defense make some big stops in crunch time (Virginia, FSU, NIU). Albeit some of those were in games BC lost anyways, and against mostly weaker competition, so I’m not 100% confident in this one.