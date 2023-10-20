How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Denver & RPI

#3 Boston College vs RPI

On Friday night, the Boston College men’s hockey team will play the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Engineers in Conte Forum for each team’s third game of the 2023-24 season. Boston College has gotten off to a hot start, claiming wins over #2 Quinnipiac and Long Island, which has vaulted the Eagles to a #3 ranking nationally. Meanwhile RPI had a rough first weekend, getting swept by Maine in Orono, 4-1 and 6-3.

Read our full preview of this game and all of our in-depth BC hockey coverage here.

Who: RPI Engineers (0-2-1) at #3 Boston College Eagles (2-0-0)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Friday October 20th

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ here

How to Listen: WEEI 850AM

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption

#3 Boston College vs #2 Denver

This is the match-up that everyone has circled on their calendar. These teams are each ranked top-3 in the nation and are each serious contenders to win their respective conference. BC has a young team going up against a Denver program that won a national title just two years ago, so it’s sure to be a huge test with big implications for NCAA tournament seeding down the line.

Who: #2 Denver Pioneers (2-0-0) at #3 Boston College Eagles (2-0-0)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday October 21st

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ here

How to Listen: WEEI 850AM

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our live coverage at @bcinterruption