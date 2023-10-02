Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #5 Drew Fortescue

Name: Drew Fortescue

Position: Defenseman

Year: Freshman

Number: 5

Height: 6’2

Hometown: Pearl River, NY

Drafted: 90th overall by the New York Rangers in 2023

Prior to BC: Fortescue played for the USNTDP last season, where he tallied 26 points in 62 games, 25 of those being assists. At the U18 World Championships, he tallied 3 points in 7 games en route to winning gold with the United States. As a member of the U17 team at the NTDP, Fortescue had 16 points in 51 games, 14 of those coming from assists.

Season Outlook: From his point totals alone, it’s clear that Fortescue is a playmaker and has an ability to read the ice and find his teammates. Leading up to the draft, he was described as having a quarterback-like approach to the game and a strength in breaking the puck out and getting around the opposing forecheck. Given this, I believe Fortescue will have a really great opportunity to carve out a large role for himself on the top defensive pairings or on special teams once the team really gets play going.

Fun Fact: A New York native, Fortescue had nearly 50 family members supporting him at the NHL draft!