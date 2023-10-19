Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. RPI & Denver: Weekend Preview

Another huge weekend on the Heights approaches for the Boston College men’s hockey team this weekend, as they take on the RPI Engineers on Friday evening and then the second-ranked Denver Pioneers on Saturday evening in front of a raucous and enthusiastic student crowd.

WHO:

Friday

#3 Boston College Eagles (2-0-0) vs RPI Engineers (0-2-0)

Saturday

#3 Boston College Eagles (2-0-0) vs #2 Denver Pioneers (2-0-0)

WHERE:

Kelley Rink at Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN:

Friday, October 20 & Saturday, October 21. Puck drops at 7PM both nights.

HOW TO WATCH:

Both games will be streaming on ESPN+.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

RPI PREVIEW:

The Eagles haven’t played RPI since the 2015-16 season, when they lost to the Engineers by a score of 2-1. They last played RPI at home in 2013, coming away with a 7-2 win.

The Engineers are currently 0-2-0, coming off being swept by Maine last weekend. Their leading scorer from last year, Sutter Muzzatti, returns for his sophomore year and is currently tied for the team lead with two points in those two games. Senior Jake Gagnon also has two points in two games, while a handful of upperclassmen have one point in the young season. Junior Jack Watson made 53 saves in a 4-1 loss to Maine and has a .930 save percentage to start the season, while sophomore Carson Cherepak made 45 saves in a 6-3 loss the following night and has a .900 save percentage. It’ll be interesting to see which goalie gets the start in net against the Eagles on Friday night.

DENVER PREVIEW:

After taking on RPI, the Eagles will take on the second-ranked Pioneers on Saturday night. This will be the first time since 2011 that a top-three matchup has been hosted on the Heights — which, notably, was also a BC vs. Denver matchup. The Eagles last took on the Pioneers in the 2021-22 season, where the Eagles won by a 5-1 final score.

Denver is currently 2-0-0, coming off of a weekend sweep of Alaska. They’re led on offense by junior Massimo Rizzo who has seven points in two games and junior Jack Devine, who has six points in those two games. Junior Matt Davis has started both games in net, and has a .917 save percentage with a 2.06 GAA.

Denver is always a formidable opponent this early in the year, so it’ll be a really great test for the Eagles on Saturday night.

The Eagles are on a two game win streak, and look to extend it to four this weekend. The returners and newcomers are starting to really gel, while the all-freshman line is buzzing every time they hit the ice. This weekend will be a really good opportunity for the team to establish some consistency and rhythm, as it’s also the first time that they’re playing two games in a weekend.

And as always, go Eags! :-)