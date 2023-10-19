Boston College Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #10 Prince Aligbe

Name: Prince Aligbe

Position: Guard/Forward

Year: Sophomore

Number: 10

Height: 6’7”

Hometown: Minneapolis, MN

Last Season: Aligbe had an up-and-down 2022-23 campaign, but that is to be expected by a freshman in the ACC. The highlight of his year was his game winner against Cornell in his college debut. The former high school teammate of Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren will look to bring some consistency to his sophomore campaign. Although Aligbe’s stats were nothing to write home to mom about, he showed glimpses of how great he can be. He has a tremendous amount of athleticism and it shows on the defensive side of the ball, however, the offensive side of the ball wasn’t as consistent. He averaged about 6 points a game and shot at a 37% clip. Aligbe averaged 28 points per game during his senior year of high school at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, MN, so he has the offensive ability. He reportedly played very well in the trip the Eagles took to Italy and will look to carry that into the season.

Season Outlook: With Makai Ashton-Langford now out of the picture, look for Aligbe to carry more of the load offensively this year. Judging from the coverage from the trip to Italy, he did exactly that. He led the team in scoring in one game and was second in scoring in the other behind Quinten Post, who will most likely be the focal point for the team offensively along with JZ.

Fun Fact: Prince Aligbe was the first freshman in 11 years to lead the team in scoring in his college debut. He had 16 points and scored the game winning basket with 0.9 seconds remaining against Cornell.