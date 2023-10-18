Boston College Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #12 Quinten Post

Name: Quinten Post

Position: Center/power forward

Year: Graduate student

Number: #12

Height: 7’0”

Hometown: Amsterdam, the Netherlands (Cartesius Lyceum HS/Mississippi St.)

Last season: After missing the team’s first 13 games, Post started 13 of his final 19 games and had a breakout year that culminated in him being named the ACC’s Most Improved Player as well as an All-ACC Honorable Mention. He led the team in scoring, averaging 15.1 PPG, and scored 20 or more points in six games. He was the Eagles’ best player and entered his name into the NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility at the end of the year. He eventually decided to return to BC, to the delight of the coaching staff and fans.

Season outlook: This is officially Post’s last year as an Eagle, and it should be a big one for him. After showing marked improvement last season, the team will be leaning on him once again, both as a basketball player and a leader. He will be the team’s starting center, and if he can stay healthy, then he should also compete for All-ACC honors. He will obviously be an imposing presence in the frontcourt, both offensively and defensively. After all, not many people want to challenge a seven-footer at the rim. On top of his presence inside, he can stretch the floor as a three-point shooter, which will open up the rest of the floor for his teammates. Quinten Post is primed to lead this team to new heights in 2023-24.

Fun fact: He played for the Netherlands in the 2019 FIBA European U20 Championships.