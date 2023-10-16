Kickoff Time & TV Info Announced for Boston College Football vs UConn

On Monday afternoon, Boston College announced that its football game against the UConn Huskies would be played at 12pm ET on Saturday October 28th. This game is set to be hosted at Alumni Stadium on that day, while a live national broadcast will be available on the ACC Network.

This marks the fifth straight afternoon home kickoff in 2023 for the Eagles, who have played all of their home games so far this year at either 12pm or 2pm. With the season finale against Miami also already set for 12pm, that leaves only the November 11th game against Virginia Tech without a start time. If the Eagles and Hokies end up playing in the afternoon, that means there will have been 0 night games in Alumni Stadium in 2023.

The game against UConn at the end of October likely could also be the last game Boston College football is favored in this season. The remainder of their opponents are ACC squads who have had better luck so far this year, with the possible exception of Virginia Tech.