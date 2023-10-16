Boston College Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #13 Donald Hand Jr.

Name: Donald Hand Jr.

Position: Combo Guard

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Number: 13

Height: 6’5”

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Last Season: Hand Jr. was a four-star recruit out of high school as a top-140 prospect. He was billed as an offensive weapon: the kind of guard who is just wired to score, whether from shooting beyond the arc or attacking the paint. He had a lot of hype coming into the year, as he fits exactly what this team needs in a go-to scorer who can just get a bucket when its needed most. In the first game of the season, he dropped 5 points in 14 minutes, including a gross euro-step finish. Unfortunately, Hand’s freshman year ended just minutes into the second game of the season when he tore his ACL. He spent the remainder of the year rehabbing his injury.

Season Outlook: Hand Jr. is just over 11 months removed from the ACL injury now, which likely puts him on a timeline to return early in the season. I hesitate to say he will be ready for the season-opener, and BC is notoriously misleading in their injury reports, so we will probably not know for sure his expected return date until closer to opening tip-off. With that said, Hand Jr. could still be a huge piece of this Eagles team. He has now spent a season around the team, even if he was recovering from his injury. If he is able to return to 100%, he could still become the scorer that BC desperately needs. Hand is definitely a player to keep an eye on.

Fun Fact: Hand turned down an offer from UConn to play for the Eagles. We out-recruited the reigning champs.