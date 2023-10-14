Gamethread: Boston College Bye Week! Join Us for a Day of Watching College Football

Boston College football is on a bye this week, but that doesn’t mean college football is on pause. There are plenty of games on Saturday that are sure to be interesting, including some ACC match-ups of future BC opponents. Check out some of the best options below, including how to watch them, and then join your fellow Eagles fans in the comments.
Syracuse @ #4 Florida State
- 12pm ET on ABC
- Boston College faces Syracuse on Friday November 3rd
Wake Forest @ Virginia Tech
- 3:30pm ET on the ACC Network
- Boston College faces Virginia Tech on Saturday November 11th
#8 Oregon @ #7 Washington
- 3:30pm ET on ABC
- This should just be a good game!
#14 Louisville @ Pittsburgh
- 6:30pm ET on the CW
- Boston College faces Pitt on Thursday November 16th. Check out this game for Pitt’s new starting QB that replaced Phil Jurkovec.
#25 Miami @ #12 North Carolina
- 7:30pm ET on ABC
- Boston College faces Miami on Friday November 24th. Plus this should be a good game!
#18 UCLA @ #15 Oregon State
- 8:00pm ET on FOX
- Another good game!
