Gamethread: Boston College Bye Week! Join Us for a Day of Watching College Football

By Curtis Flannery
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Holy Cross at Boston College Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Boston College football is on a bye this week, but that doesn’t mean college football is on pause. There are plenty of games on Saturday that are sure to be interesting, including some ACC match-ups of future BC opponents. Check out some of the best options below, including how to watch them, and then join your fellow Eagles fans in the comments.

Syracuse @ #4 Florida State

  • 12pm ET on ABC
  • Boston College faces Syracuse on Friday November 3rd

Wake Forest @ Virginia Tech

  • 3:30pm ET on the ACC Network
  • Boston College faces Virginia Tech on Saturday November 11th

#8 Oregon @ #7 Washington

  • 3:30pm ET on ABC
  • This should just be a good game!

#14 Louisville @ Pittsburgh

  • 6:30pm ET on the CW
  • Boston College faces Pitt on Thursday November 16th. Check out this game for Pitt’s new starting QB that replaced Phil Jurkovec.

#25 Miami @ #12 North Carolina

  • 7:30pm ET on ABC
  • Boston College faces Miami on Friday November 24th. Plus this should be a good game!

#18 UCLA @ #15 Oregon State

  • 8:00pm ET on FOX
  • Another good game!

