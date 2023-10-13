Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats Long Island 4-2

The Boston College men’s hockey team improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 4-2 win over Long Island in their home opener. Four different Eagles scored as the team was able to overcome a bit of a scare in the first period to remain perfect early on.

After an opening shift that BC dominated, it was Long Island getting on the board first, scoring on their first shot of the game just 55 seconds in. BC controlled the play for about the next eight minutes, but Long Island was able to double their lead after allowing a Long Island player to basically skate through three different players before finishing on a breakaway with a nice move. Jack Malone got one back for BC a few minutes later, scoring his first goal as an Eagle on a perfect shot from the slot after collecting a great feed from Andrea Gasseau. Drew Fortescue tied things up just about a minute later with a shot from the top of the circle after making a great play to hold the puck in at the blue line just a few seconds earlier. BC continued to press the play after tying things up and had some chances on a later power play, but they were unable to take the lead and went into the first intermission tied at two.

The two teams traded power plays to start the second period with neither able to break the deadlock early on. Halfway through the middle period, the Eagles found themselves on the power play for the third time, and this time they did not come up empty. Andre Gasseau put a wrist shot into the top corner after some nice puck movement got him the puck in the slot for his second goal of the season. Oskar Jellvik doubled BC’s lead just a few shifts later, when he more or less stole an attempted cross ice pass off of Colby Ambrosio’s stick. The Long Island goalie was already attempting to move across his crease to make a play, so Jellvik had a wide open net to fire home. The Eagles dominated the second for almost the full 20 minutes and could have added a few more goals, but took a 4-2 lead into the final period.

There was plenty of action in the third period as BC had a number of great looks, but they weren’t able to truly put Long Island away. Long Island never really threatened to truly get back into this one, however, and the few chances they did generate were turned aside with relative ease as the Eagles won this one by a 4-2 score.

Despite Long Island jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, BC dominated this game pretty much for the full 60 minutes. They were in the offensive zone for what felt like the entire game and this easily could have been a much more decisive score line if not for some strong goaltending from LIU. The Eagles will get right back at it next weekend with two home games against RPI and Denver on Friday and Saturday respectively.

