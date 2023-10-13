How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Long Island

On Friday night, the Boston College men’s hockey team opens up Conte Forum for the first time in 2023-24 to face the Long Island University Sharks. BC is coming fresh off of their big win last weekend against the reigning national champion Quinnipiac Bobcats, who were ranked #2 in the nation and hoisted their banner before falling to the Eagles, 2-1 in overtime.

LIU hasn’t gotten off to the same kind of start. The Sharks dropped both of their games last weekend, 3-2 to Penn State at home, then 5-2 against Holy Cross in Worcester. LIU is an independent team coming off of 13-22-1 season that included a couple of great wins against schools like #12 Ohio State and #20 Alaska, but also included plenty of losses. The two teams will play against each other just one time this weekend.

Interested in how BC hockey is doing this season? Read all of our in-depth coverage here.

Who: Boston College Eagles (1-0-0) at Long Island University Sharks (0-2-0)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Friday October 13th

Puck Drop Time: 7pm ET

How to Watch: Tonight’s game will be streamed on ESPN+

How to Listen: WEEI 850AM

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on X (Twitter) by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption