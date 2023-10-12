Boston College Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #21 Devin McGlockton

Name: Devin McGlockton

Position: Forward

Year: Sophomore

Number: 21

Height: 6’7”

Hometown: Cumming, GA

Last Season: McGlockton had himself a quietly very good freshman year in 2022-23. He was one of the team leaders in rebounding and blocks and he made a big impact on the defensive end, playing above his size and holding his own in the paint, though he could often get into foul trouble. He especially made himself known down the stretch, starting 10 of the last 11 games of the season and scoring double-digits three times. McGlockton earned his points mostly down low, but he can hit a jumper when called upon, going 7/14 from beyond the arc as a freshman.

Season Outlook: I often found myself wondering why head coach Earl Grant didn’t give McGlockton more minutes last year because of how well he played and how well the team played around him. McGlockton makes his teammates better and does a lot of the little things right, a perfect glue guy for Grant’s gritty squad. McGlockton did eventually earn more playing time as the season progressed and I expect that to continue into the 2023-24 campaign. Especially now with TJ Bickerstaff off of the roster, McGlockton could likely find himself in the starting lineup more nights than not. I would look for him to be BC’s starting power forward alongside Quinten Post at center.

Fun Fact: Devin led his high school basketball team to its first regional championship in 23 years and became their all-time leader in points and rebounds.