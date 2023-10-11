Boston College Men’s Basketball Roster Countdown 2023-24: #22 Jayden Hastings

Name: Jayden Hastings

Position: Forward

Year: Freshman

Number: 22

Height: 6’9”

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Recruiting overview: Hastings attended the IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL and was rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals. They ranked him as the 12th overall player in North Carolina and the 67th power forward in the nation. He received numerous offers from Power 5 schools, including Miami, SMU, Georgia Tech, St. John’s, USF, and Iowa State (according to Rivals247 sports). Coach Grant and BC made him an offer in July 2022, and he committed in October of 2022. As a senior, Hastings finished his senior season ranked inside the top 150 by Rivals247.

Season Outlook: While his role on the team has yet to be determined, Hastings will have a chance to compete for playing time as a Freshman. Given his defensive presence in high school, and BC’s need for shot-blocking and strong interior defense, Hastings, and fellow freshman, Elijah Strong, should compete for backing up the power forward position and will be a good depth piece for the team. During the 2022 summer, Hastings played with Nightvydas Elite (Nike EYBL), ranking as one of the circuit’s top shot blockers (2.0 bpg). If he can bring that same shot-blocking ability, he will surely be able to earn some minutes in Grant’s defense-first playing style.

Fun Fact: Hastings began his high school career at Orlando Christian Prep, helping to guide the Warriors to three FHSAA Class 2A state championships.