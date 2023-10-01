Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #6 Will Smith

Name: Will Smith

Position: Forward

Year: Freshman

Number: 6

Height: 6’0

Hometown: Lexington, MA

Drafted: #4 overall in 2023 by the San Jose Sharks

Before BC: Will Smith spent the 2022-23 season with the USNTDP where he put up a ridiculous 127 points in 60 games. Smith scored 51 goals and impressed enough to be selected fourth in the most recent NHL Draft. Smith also played for team USA in the under 18 World Junior Championship, where he put up 20 points in 7 games.

Season Outlook: Smith is going to be one of BC’s most important players right away, and he should end up as one of the team’s leading scorers as long as he remains healthy. It remains to be seen if he will skate alongside incoming freshmen Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault as he did last season with the USNTDP, but even if Greg Brown decides to split them up, Smith will be on one of the top two lines playing big minutes and getting power play time on what should be a high powered Eagles offense.

Fun Fact: Will’s father and grandfather both graduated from BC and his sister is currently enrolled as well