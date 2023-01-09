Logan Taylor (OL, Virginia) transfers to Boston College

Virginia offensive lineman Logan Taylor has announced his commitment to transfer to Boston College.

I would like to thank every coach who took there time to reach out during this whole process, with that being said I would like to announce I am 110% committed to Boston college! @CoachJeffHafley @Coach_Guge pic.twitter.com/AGklXZush9 — Logan Taylor (@Logantaylor68) January 8, 2023

Taylor is a 6’6” offensive tackle that will come to Boston College as a junior after playing for the Virginia Cavaliers for two seasons. After a quiet freshman season, he played 10 of 12 games in the 2022 season in the trenches and served as a valuable asset. Out of high school, Taylor was a 4-star recruit with offers from the likes of Florida, Miami, UNC, Kentucky, Michigan State, Tennessee, and several more. He joins a Boston College offensive line that severely underperformed last season, especially in run blocking. Taylor should be a great injection of physicality and talent into a line that lacked depth last year.