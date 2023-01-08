Boston College women’s basketball picks up second straight upset win, toppling Florida State 77-71

Just days after their first win over a top 10 team in a decade, the Boston College women’s basketball team picked up another huge win, beating Florida State for the first time ever at Conte Forum, 77-71 in overtime.

The Seminoles came in to today’s game 15-2, 4-0 in the ACC, #15 in the NET rankings (which replaced the RPI in women’s basketball), and coming off a dominant 31 point win over Clemson - but the Eagles showed no fear from the opening tip, pulling out a win that improved them to 13-5, with a 3-2 record in ACC play.

Dontavia Waggoner led the way for BC with 21 points, and Boston’s own Taina Marr added 17 points and 7 assists to help boost the Eagles to victory.

BC had to overcome some late game adversity to get the win. They led 66-61 with 2:50 to go in regulation after a huge three by Andrea Daley, putting themselves in good position - but the end of regulation saw big FSU push.

Maria Gakdeng fouled out on the next Seminoles possession, putting extra pressure on the already shorthanded BC - currently rotating 7 players, with a heavy emphasis on 6, with Ava McGee playing just 12 minutes today.

After FSU pulled to within 66-63 with a pair of free throws, both teams swapped misses, until Sara Bejedi hit a three for the ‘Noles with just 43 seconds remaining.

Taina Mair’s three point attempt to put BC ahead with 19 seconds left was short, but the Eagles stood tall on D to force OT.

The extra session was pretty much all Eags, with BC scoring ther first 8 points of the extra session, pulling out to a 75-67 lead despite some struggles from the free throw line.

BC’s inability to hit free throws down the stretch - going 5-for-14 in OT from the line - let FSU pull to within 75-71, but they got no closer, and the Eagles held on for the 77-71 victory.

Overall, it was another impressive day for the Eagles, who outshot FSU (39.1%-36.1%), outrebounded them 47-41, and had a chance to really make it a much easier victory if they hadn’t struggled to a 55.6% mark from the free throw line.

The Eagles return to Conte Forum on Thursday night for a home game against 11-4 Syracuse - another important game as BC looks to build on this run of success.