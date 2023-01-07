Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats UMass at Frozen Fenway

Boston College mes hockey picked up a Frozen Fenway victory tonight, defeating UMass 4-2 under the lights of Fenway Park.

The Eagles struck first, as Cutter Gauthier made his return to BC known with an early goal. The refs reviewed it for quite a while for potential high sticking before the shot, but ultimately the goal stood to give BC a 1-0 lead just a couple minutes into the game.

The Minutemen tied the game up at 1 midway through the period, beating Mitch Benson with a shot with just a second remaining on their first power play of the game. But the Eagles took the lead read back as Cam Burke deflected a shot into the net, putting BC up 2-1.

Burke took a beautiful feed from Oskar Jellvik late in the second to give BC a 3-1 lead with his second goal of the night and the season. Burke’s second goal was the only of the period, and the Eags took a 3-1 lead into the third.

The Minutemen cut into BC’s lead with 16:45 to go in regulation, scoring immediately after starting a power play to cut it to 2-1 Eagles. That score held until there were seconds to go in the game, when Eamon Powell scored an empty net goal to give BC a 4-2 final victory.