Boston College Men’s Basketball Falls to Duke Despite Numerous Comeback Attempts

Boston College and Duke faced off this afternoon in a matchup that saw both teams struggling to make easy baskets and handing each other chances to win. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the Blue Devils had the slight edge and won tonight’s game 65-64.

Duke jumped out to an early 4-0 lead and built up from there, but a 3 pointer from Quinten Post just over 5 minutes into the game helped BC to start catching up, and the game remained close as the first half continued. The Eagles managed to tie things up at 21 midway through the half thanks in no small part to some strong defense, but an 8-0 run (including a 3 pointer and a dunk) from Duke allowed the Blue Devils to take a 29-21 lead from there. The Eags were never able to take the lead, and ended the half down 37-33 behind 9 points from Makai Ashton-Langford.

Duke came out in the second half and immediately sunk a 3-pointer, which started a 7-0 run for the Blue Devils. DeMarr Langford Jr. broke BC’s scoreless streak with a 3 of his own to cut Duke’s lead to 44-36, but Duke quickly hit another 3 to increase the lead to 11. The Eagles then went on a 10-0 run midway through the half to catch up to Duke again, and were able to tie the game at 54 with 10:52 to go. Duke quickly took back the lead with a pair of free throws, The Eagles kept things close, but were never able to take the lead themselves... until 28 seconds remained on the clock, when Quinten Post made a jumper to give BC a 64-63 lead. Unfortunately, BC couldn’t keep that lead and Duke took home a 65-64 victory.

Quinten Post led BC with 16 points today, and despite the loss BC did make an impressive 8 steals in a fairly solid defensive showing.

Next up, BC will face a ranked Miami team on Wednesday.