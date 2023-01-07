Game Thread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Duke

We’ve got a big day of Boston College sports today, as men’s basketball takes on Duke at Conte this afternoon before men’s hockey heads to Fenway Park for a Frozen Fenway matchup against UMass Amherst. If you’re watching today’s men’s basketball game, sound off in the comments!

The big pregame news today is that Duke will be without Jeremy Roach due to an injury.

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-7, 2-2 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, January 7

Tip off Time: 1:00PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on the ACC Network.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.