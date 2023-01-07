Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UMass Amherst: Frozen Fenway How to Watch and Follow

It’s 2023 and Frozen Fenway is back for Boston College! The Eagles will head into the city tonight to take on UMass for the first time this season under the lights at Fenway Park. The Minutemen are coming off of a 3-0 victory over Brown, while BC just split a weekend series with ASU. BC and UMass will meet again in mid-February for a home-and-away weekend series.

Who: Boston College Eagles (7-6-4, 5-3-3 HEA) vs. UMass Minutemen (9-7-3, 3-6-1 HEA)

When: Saturday, January 7 at 6 PM

Where: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

How to Watch: The Frozen Fenway games will air on NESN. You can watch BC vs UMass online here.

How to Listen: Listen on BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated on BC’s website.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.