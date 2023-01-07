How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Duke

After a good start to 2023 with a big win over Notre Dame on January 3rd, the Boston College men’s basketball team will face another major ACC foe today as the Eagles host Duke at Conte Forum. The Blue Devils come into Chestnut Hill on the heels of an 84-60 loss to NC State on Wednesday.

This is the second meeting this season between the Eags and the Blue Devils. Duke earned a 75-59 victory back in early December.

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-7, 2-2 ACC) vs. Duke Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, January 7

Tip off Time: 1:00PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on the ACC Network.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.