Boston College DB CJ Burton Transfers to Charlotte

After entering the transfer portal a few weeks ago, sophomore defensive back CJ Burton has found a new home. The Virginia native will move on to the American Athletic Conference with Charlotte.

Burton was one of the highest rated recruits in program history when he flipped his commitment from Florida to Boston College. As the number three corner recruit in the country, he had loads of offers from the other top schools, and was an absolute coup by Hafley (and Aazaar) in his first recruiting season.

After playing good minutes immediately when he came to school, he had a bit of a slump in his sophomore campaign partly due to injury. While his first season had him appear in 10 games and logging 10 tackles and four pass break-ups, he ended this season with seven tackles.

That’s another pick up for Charlotte from BC. Running back recruit Durrell Robinson had initially committed to BC before decommitting in early December.

Best of luck CJ moving forward with his career!