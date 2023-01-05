Boston College Freshman DE Kivon Wright Enters Transfer Portal

On Monday night, Boston College defensive end Kivon Wright announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

With 4 years of eligibility left, I will be entering the transfer portal. #AGTG pic.twitter.com/tU5jrCUXrm — Cheese ✞ (@iam_kdw) January 2, 2023

Wright was a true freshman in 2022 but didn’t see the field for Boston College football and instead took a redshirt. Out of high school, Wright was a 3-star recruit from Texas with offers from the likes of Vanderbilt, Boise State, Kansas, Tulane, and more. There very likely will be interest from schools in a player with low-P5 evaluation and plenty of eligibility remaining.

It’s not impossible that Wright could stay in Chestnut Hill after such a brief time on the Heights. Entering the transfer portal is not a commitment to transfer, but rather just the opening of a door.