Despite Strong Goaltending From Mitch Benson, Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to Northeastern

BC’s losing streak continues, as the Eagles fell to Northeastern tonight by a score of 2-1.

The Eagles had some great chances in the first period, particularly during a pair of power plays, but weren’t able to get anything past Levi. Despite BC leading in shots on goal, with 4:13 to go in the period, the Huskies scored on a second chance opportunity to go up 1-0. The Huskies carried that lead into intermission, while BC took a 13-10 lead on shots on goal into the locker room.

The Eagles came out hot, however, and Christian O’Neill quickly tied the game up at 1. That score held for the remainder of the period, and the teams went into the second intermission knotted up at 1.

The Huskies took the lead back just under 3 minutes into the third, going up 2-1 off a bad BC defensive play. The Eags had a few good chances as the third period went on, but could not get anything past Levi. The Eagles also continued their trend of making a few too many passes to try and get a pretty goal instead of just shooting when given a chance.

With 3:07 to go, Marshall Warren was called for a penalty to put BC on the penalty kill and essentially erase any chance the Eagles had of staging a comeback. The Eagles killed the penalty and then were immediately given another one, ensuring they wouldn’t have a chance to tie it up, and this one ended 2-1 in favor of the Huskies.