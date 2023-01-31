Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Northeastern: How to Watch and Follow

On a three game losing streak, Boston College men’s hockey aims to right the ship against a Northeastern team that has been playing well recently. The Eagles will take on the Huskies for the fourth time this year at Matthews Arena on Tuesday night for a chance to claim the season series. The last time these two teams faced off, the Eagles earned a 3-2 win at Conte, and prior to that earned two ties (3-3, 4-4) at Matthews.

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-9-5, 5-6-4 HEA) vs. #20 Northeastern University Huskies (12-9-3, 10-4-2 HEA)

When: Tuesday, January 31 at 7 PM

Where: Matthews Arena, Boston, MA

How to Watch: The game will air on NESN, and will be streamed on ESPN+ here.

How to Listen: Listen to the BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated on Northeastern’s website here.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.